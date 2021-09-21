Primark customers are enamored with a £31 checkered suit that is “a little Clueless.”

Shoppers were “obsessed” after seeing a “beautiful” checked £31 skirt suit that some described as “a little Clueless.”

Primark has accumulated millions of devoted followers across its many social media channels, where it ensures that customers are kept up to date on all the latest stock and goods available in stores.

Unlike its high-street competitors, the business does not have a website where fans may shop for their favorite clothing and accessories.

Primark has a number of Instagram sites dedicated to showcasing their extensive choice of on-trend clothing, cosmetic products, homeware, and other items.

The inexpensive shop posted a snapshot of its new blazer and matching skirt to its main Instagram page. The pieces feature an all-over checkered pattern in a neutral color palette of beiges and browns.

The jacket will set you back £23 and the matching skirt will set you back £8.

Primark captioned a flatlay shot of the "cute" ensemble, saying, "Kicking the week off with a sleek #OOTD Blazer £23/€30/$30, Skirt £8/€10

The outfit was a smash on the famous social media network, garnering over 66,000 likes in just one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Cute office style,” Clarissa commented.

“I really like this set,” Nicole added.

“I love,” Chana said.

“I’m obsessed,” Jasmin said.

“LOVE this set,” Robyn commented.

“Need,” Hollie stated.

“Loveeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

“Wonderful set,” Annie said.

“This is a little ‘clueless,” Christianna said, tagging a friend.

“How cute,” Charlotte added.

