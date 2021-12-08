Primark consumers are on a mission to find the ‘ideal’ Shrek Christmas decorations for £2.

After seeing them online, Primark buyers were keen to get their hands on a set of Shrek Christmas decorations.

Primark has millions of fans across its social media channels, with eager shoppers keeping up to date on all the latest stock and product launches they can expect to discover in store.

Budget-friendly Primark is unlike its competitors in that it does not have an internet store and instead relies on in-store purchases.

It recently made waves on Instagram after displaying Shrek-themed Christmas decorations.

The big day is approaching, and many people are ready to stock up on festive decorations for their houses.

Instagram

Primark uploaded a flatlay image of the popular goods with its 9.2 million Instagram followers, stating in the caption, “That’ll do #Shrek Decorations from £2/€2.50.”

In less than 24 hours, the “Shrekorations” racked up over 19,600 likes on the famous social networking platform. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“It’s my dream,” Lucy added.

“Omg love those,” Claire exclaimed.

“OMG YOU NEED THESE,” Beth said, tagging a few friends. “Hahahahaha great,” said one of my friends.

“Shrekorations,” Ruth joked.

“Need them all,” Laura stated.

“Pls may we get these?” Emily asked a buddy.

