Primark buyers are preparing to’mix and match’ their £11 co-ord outfits for summer.

Thousands of Primark buyers aim to stock up on the retailer’s new co-ords in order to get them through the summer months.

In recent weeks, the bargain shop has been enticing consumers with what they may purchase in preparation for the (hopefully) forthcoming warm weather.

Primark uploaded an image on its Instagram page over the weekend that drew a lot of attention. The image included two coordinated sets of shorts and tees, which retail for £11 apiece or may be purchased separately.

Primark captioned the image, “Fresh air and adorable co-ords today.” Tees are £5/€6/$8 each, while shorts are £6/€7/$9.

The post immediately accumulated over 26k likes in just one day, prompting many individuals to plan a trip to Primark.

Eilidhxg12 stated, “Ooooo, I adore it.”

Mollydooleyxx continued, “I could not resist coming back today!!!” Teganlouise. “I am going to get them,” x stated.

Oliviakaiser.x tagged a buddy and stated, “For summer, we should do something like mix and match.”

Mocass gushed about the co-ords, calling them “so adorable!!!”

Additionally, Aimeejt99 stated that they “appear to be quite comfortable.”

Clomulford had a specific pair in mind when he stated, “THE YELLOW SET AHHHHHH”.

Bronagh.x continued, “How adorable are these?”

And emilynugget_ tagged a buddy with the caption “bestie, this is exactly what we need for pajamas.”