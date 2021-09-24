Prices, how to buy tickets, and what’s included in Lapland UK 2021.

An unforgettable Christmas experience This winter, Lapland UK returns with an engaging experience for the entire family.

The Lapland experience, which is situated in Ascot, is a reimagining of the Father Christmas myth based on two original stories created by founders Mike and Alison Battle: The Untold Story of Father Christmas and The Secrets of the Christmas Elves.

The event is a true-to-life recreation of Father Christmas’ Arctic hometown, right here in the United Kingdom.

From November 13 to December 24, Lapland will introduce families to forest elves Sage and Eeko, who will guide them through the Enchanted Forest’s 11 routes to the magical Lapland gateway.

Visitors will meet Treehigh, Pixie Mixie, Conker, and all of the elves in Lapland to decorate gingerbread, enjoy ice skating, and build toys, among other activities.

“Christmas is an extremely special moment, especially for a young child, which is why, despite the many challenges of 2021, we kept to our purpose of ‘honouring childhood,’ in the firm belief that, just as Father Christmas would never let children down, neither must we,” said Mike Battle, creator and co-founder of Lapland UK.

“We were ecstatic to bring Christmas enchantment to so many families last year, but equally heartbroken to not be able to finish the season, so we are extremely excited to open our magical doors for a Christmas to remember for all the right reasons this year.”

Ticket costs

Ticket prices start at £69. At the time of checkout, you will be charged a booking fee.

What is included in the package Father Christmas sends a personalized invitation to each youngster through the mail in a presentation box (one per booking) Every youngster receives a LaplandUK Elf Passport as well as parking at Whitmoor Forest. The Lapland Times is a newspaper published in Lapland, Finland. All performances feature activities such as ice skating and gingerbread baking, as well as toy manufacturing at the Toy Factory, with toys being given away on Christmas Day. Father Christmas has given each youngster a lovely thank you gift. A 8×6 family snapshot of Father Christmas and the family’s audience. Where can I buy Lapland UK tickets?

Lapland UK tickets will go on sale for the final time on Monday, September 27 at 12 p.m.

