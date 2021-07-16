Preview, Spoilers, and Release Date for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 153

This August, the fan-favorite “Jujutsu Kaisen” manga will return with brand new chapters. The manga is presently on hiatus, following the announcement of creator Gege Akutami that he will be taking a vacation due to health difficulties.

The publishing date of “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 153 has been confirmed by Shonen Jump’s official Twitter account. In the United States, the new chapter will be released on August 1st.

Ducky, a Twitter user, has given a peek of Chapter 153 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

“The eagerly anticipated ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will restart serialization!! Yuji Itadori is on his way to Hakari in preparation for the Culling Game, but…..!! Chapter 153 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” has a preview.

Following the completion of the Zenin arc in Chapter 152, the editorial staff of Weekly Shonen Jump and Akutami issued separate announcements in June confirming the pause.

“Jujutsu Kaisen will be taking a break beginning with the upcoming issue due to Akutami Sensei’s health difficulties. Akutami Sensei intended to keep working on the manga, but after consulting with the editorial staff, it was decided that the best course of action would be to take a hiatus to allow any health difficulties to heal, according to the weekly.

Akutami explained that he was taking a well-deserved break to recover from his health problems. He assured the readers that he was not afflicted with anything terrible.

“I want to reassure everyone that I am not afflicted with any significant ailment and that my mental health is in good shape. Please accept my apologies for the lengthy delay. When I return, I’ll approach it as if it’s the start of a new series, and I’ll give it my all,” Akutami added.

Maki was confronted by her mother, who was screaming for her life in Chapter 152 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” After his fierce encounter with Maki, Naoya was crawling on the floor and spitting blood.

He was seen mocking Maki for not being able to kill him.

Maki’s mother later appeared in front of him, wounded from the neck and wielding a knife. Naoya was taken aback and attempted to summon some cursed energy. He failed, though, and Maki’s mother assassinated him.

Maki fled the estate after wiping out the Zenin clan and begged Nishimiya to look after her sister, Mai.

On Viz and Manga Plus, fans can read “Jujutsu Kaisen” chapters online.