Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s son, appears to have had his ‘Misunderstood’ face tattoo removed.

Presley Gerber appears to have had one of his most visible tattoos removed a year after getting it.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s 22-year-old son was pictured Monday at Malibu Country Mart in Malibu, California, with girlfriend Sydney Brooke. According to E! News, his controversial “misunderstood” facial tattoo was noticeably gone from his cheek.

According to People, photos released earlier this month by the model on his Instagram profile reveal that the ink has faded, implying that he has been in the process of having it removed.

In February 2020, Gerber attracted backlash after he showed a facial tattoo designed by celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena, who has also designed body art for Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, and Kendall Jenner.

While Gerber defended the divisive design at the time, several social media users thought he had permanently damaged his appearance.

“Are facial tattoos becoming fashionable? Jesus, please forgive me. The tattoo is the only thing that is misunderstood. According to Page Six, one individual remarked on his Instagram image, “You just wrecked your canvas.”

“Do you think you’re that misunderstood?” Having unlimited financial resources is never a good thing in life. Another user said, “You must be really bored.”

In an Instagram Live, the model revealed that he got the tattoo because “that’s how [I’ve] felt my entire life.”

“I wouldn’t have done it if I felt it would destroy my face or if I didn’t want it. “I think that’s a very apparent thing,” he said on the video, according to Page Six, adding, “F—k you if you don’t like it.”

Gerber then challenged online bullies to come to his house and publicly insult him.

Gerber also expressed his confusion about the outrage over the tattoo on his Instagram Story at the time. “In today’s day and age, most and a lot of people can get facelifts, change genders, lip injections, etc., and it’s offensive to say anything, yet I got a little facial tattoo and now people love to hate me…Hmmmm?” E! News acquired the following article.

Crawford and Rande, meanwhile, opted to stick by his side, with an unnamed source telling E! News in March last year that all they wanted for their son was for him to “be happy and to be who he is.”

“It’s difficult for them to see, and it’s caused a lot of stress. They understand that these statements are a plea for help or attention. Brief News from Washington Newsday.