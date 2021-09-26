Prescription evaders in the city have been fined £120,000.

According to recent research, persons who falsely claimed they were entitled to free prescriptions in Liverpool were fined more than £120,000.

Patients in England pay for their medications and dental care, which is a significant source of revenue for the NHS.

The NHS loses a substantial amount of money each year as a result of people requesting free medications or dental treatment that they are not entitled to.

Prescription costs, on the other hand, rise year after year. Even if the increase is only a little percentage, it might mount up.

This is especially true if you need multiple prescriptions to treat a single or multiple ailments.

Prescription prices are waived for certain groups of people, including retirees, children, and some benefit claimants.

The NHS conducts checks, and if a patient cannot prove that they are eligible for free NHS medications, they will receive an inquiry letter requesting them to confirm their eligibility.

They will be handed a Penalty Charge Notice if they do not react within 28 days (PCN).

The penalty is five times the initial debt, up to a maximum of £100.

According to research conducted by online pharmacy FROM MARS, the biggest number of PCNs are granted to those who have not paid for their prescriptions when they should have.

Liverpool is ranked fifth on the list, with 1,375 PCNs issued, totaling £120,709 in fines.

Leeds, Bradford, and Manchester have all paid a higher total of fines, with Birmingham taking the top spot with a staggering £252,257 in fines paid.

When it comes to the local authorities with the greatest PCN fines per person, Knowsley ranks third with 504 PCNs issued and £45,325 in fines.

The top ten cities with the most PCN fines £252,257 / Birmingham / 2,810 1,757 / £159,161 Manchester Leeds has a population of 1,636 people and is worth £144,655. £146,570 / Bradford / 1,560 £120,729 / Liverpool / 1,375 County 1,235 people / £116,452 Cornwall / 1,107 inhabitants / £97,292 £95,641 / Sheffield / 1,058 880 / £78,175 Newham 819 / £72,198 Oldham