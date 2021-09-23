Pregnant To ‘rock’ her twin boys to sleep, Ashley Graham does a belly dance.

Ashley Graham, a model, is putting her newborn twin boys to sleep with some dance routines.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old model posted a video on her Instagram Story showing her dancing in front of the mirror while wearing similar underwear. According to People, the video zooms in to see her baby bump as she continues to wiggle her belly.

She was “rocking the boys to sleep,” according to the former Miss Universe host.

Graham originally revealed the pregnancy news in July, when she shared an outside prenatal portrait taken by her husband, Justin Ervin.

“The past year has been filled of small joys, big losses, new starts, and old stories. She commented on Instagram at the time, “I’m just beginning to process and enjoy what this next step means for us.”

Graham and Ervin married in August of 2010. Isaac Menelik Giovanni, their kid, will be two on January 18 of next year.

In a video posted to Graham’s Instagram page on Monday, the couple revealed the news about the twins.

The couple’s reaction to seeing the pregnancy test, which confirmed Graham’s pregnancy with twin boys, was captured in a short video.

“Are those twins?”

Graham inquired before she let out a shout of delight. “Are you serious?” I inquire. We’re having three boys?”

“You’ve got to be kidding me!”

Ervin remarked.

Isaac is aware that she is pregnant, but he has not quite comprehended the concept of becoming a big brother, according to Graham.

“I don’t think he understands what it means to be a ‘big brother,’” the presenter of the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast remarked. “He is aware that there is a child in the womb. Because I keep asking, “Where’s the baby?” Then he gestures at it and says, “I want to kiss it.”

Graham also discussed how her body transformed when she became pregnant for the first time with the magazine.

“I think being in control goes thrown out the window when you’re pregnant,” she remarked.

“And I learnt it the hard way when I was pregnant with Isaac and promised myself that I would bounce right back because I was breastfeeding, and everyone told me, ‘Oh, if you breastfeed, you’ll lose all the weight.’

And I’ve had a few sincere women tell me that you’ll never be the same again. So they were straightforward with me, and I haven’t been the same since,” Graham remarked.