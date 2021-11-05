Pregnant For a date night with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump in a sultry LBD.

Kylie Jenner is always on point with her style. Her maternity style is so on-point now that she’s pregnant again. She stepped out on a date night with Travis Scott on Wednesday, looking like a snack in a sultry little black dress (LBD).

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star took to Instagram to share a photo of her date outfit with her fans. Jenner complemented her appearance with a brown sneaker, a little brown Margiela handbag with silver hardware, and silver drop earrings, wearing a black leather coat over a matching mini dress.

Jenner had her hair up in two long braids, which complemented the glitter of the full-leather suit perfectly.

She shared a series of photos showing off her clothing and her developing baby bulge. A table with candles and roses is depicted in one of the photographs.

She captioned the photo, “Date night.”

Given how quiet she was while having her first child, Stormi, the 24-year-old reality star isn’t afraid to flaunt her pregnancy in this post.

Stormi was born in 2018, and after her birth, she came to Instagram to explain why she kept her pregnancy quiet.

“I apologize for keeping you in the dark about all of the assumptions; I understand you’re used to me taking you on all of my adventures.” My pregnancy was one that I chose to keep hidden from the rest of the world. I knew I had to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime role in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way possible. I hadn’t planned a huge paid reveal or a gotcha moment. “I knew my kid would experience every tension and emotion, so I chose to do it this way for the sake of my little life and our happiness,” she wrote in the post.

Jenner and Scott both stated they’re expecting their second child together in September. In September, a source told “E! News” that the beauty mogul is looking forward to welcoming her second child. “Kylie is really pleased to be pregnant and wants her kids to be near,” the insider claimed. “She’s excited how close Stormi will be in age to the baby.”