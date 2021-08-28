Prediction for Brighton versus Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin can irritate Lewis Dunk and his teammates.

Everton head to Brighton & Hove Albion, who are on a high after winning their first two Premier League games for the first time in their history.

Grosvenor Sport has the hosts as small favourites at 13/10, with Everton at 23/10 and a draw at 9/4.

Meanwhile, Brighton have shown significant progress under Graham Potter after coming back from a goal down against Burnley and defeating a Watford side that was riding high following their opening day performance against Aston Villa.

During the summer, Potter was associated with a number of prominent jobs, including that of Tottenham Hotspur manager, and despite losing Ben White to Arsenal, they have not lost their way at the back.

It will be difficult for them to keep up their current form when Rafa Benitez’s side visits the south coast.

Despite their recent history, the Spaniard has made an instant and significant impression with the blue half of Merseyside, as evidenced by impressive games against Southampton and Leeds United.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to score at any point. – October 19th 22/25 for both teams to score

In eight Premier League matches in this matchup, the home team has never lost, with six victories and two draws.

Everton have lost their last four road games in all competitions at the Amex Stadium, with their last victory coming in April 1983.

In their last two Premier League away games, Everton have surrendered seven goals.

This will be only the 20th time the two sides have met in any tournament.

Last season marked the third 0-0 tie between the two clubs, with each one taking place in Brighton’s home stadium.