Prediction and odds for Everton against Liverpool: Mo Salah is expected to play a key role in the Merseyside Derby.

Liverpool fans will be salivating at the prospect of avenging Everton this week.

Everton is 13/2 with Grosvenor Sport, while Liverpool is 2/5 with the bookmaker and a draw is 4/1.

Liverpool were in dreadful form the last time these two met, losing at home to their city rivals for the first time in almost 20 years.

However, it’s a whole different story ahead of this match.

Despite a promising start under former Reds manager Rafa Benitez, Everton are currently on a seven-match winless streak in the Premier League, with their last victory coming in September.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is pouring on the pressure in the title battle, as they are only two points behind league leaders Chelsea.

All signs point to a massive win for Liverpool, but can Benitez surprise his former club at Goodison Park?

Tips

Mo Salah is capable of scoring at any time. – 3.5/5 Both halves will be won by Liverpool – 11/518+ Team stats | Gamble responsibly | begambleaware.org | Odds are subject to change In terms of both sides scoring, Everton has won six of their 13 league matches this way, while Liverpool has won five.

Liverpool has the best over 2.5 goal return in the league, at 85 percent, and Grosvenor Sport has it at 11/20.

Players to keep an eye on

Mo Salah has been named the world’s sixth best player, which, in my opinion, is a massive understatement.

With 11 Premier League goals so far this season, the Egyptian winger is in fantastic form and has already made his claim for the Golden Boot clear to his competitors.

Diogo Jota’s double at the weekend demonstrated that the Portuguese winger is eager for goals, as he now has three in two games.

H2H

This will be the 237th encounter between the two sides, with Liverpool holding a 93-win advantage over Everton, with 67 draws.

Everton won at Anfield for the first time since 1999 last season.

The Inside Track and Reach are dedicated to promoting responsible gambling. All of our material and recommended bets are only for people who are at least 18 years old.

We strongly advise our readers to do so. “The summary has come to an end.”