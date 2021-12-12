Prediction and odds for Crystal Palace against Everton: Demarai Gray has backed Rafa Benitez to relieve the strain on him.

Everton will be seeking to build on their recent success when they take on Crystal Palace, who have lost their previous three Premier League games.

With Grosvenor Sport, the Toffees are 5/2 favourites, while Palace are 5/4 second favourites and a draw is 43/20.

The Blues’ slide down the Premier League standings came to a stop at Goodison Park, when Demarai Gray’s late winner earned Rafa Benitez’s team a dramatic 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

That victory relieved some of the burden on Benitez for the time being, but it was only their first win in nine league games, so there is still a long way to go.

After losing to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Selhurst Park, Palace will be hoping to get back on track at home.

Patrick Vieira’s team have gone undefeated in their first six home games of the season, and they are the betting favourites to win this tie.

Demarai Gray is a 22/1 shot to score at any point.

Everton has won eight Premier League games with both teams scoring, while Palace has won seven. The odds of both teams scoring are 49/50. In the Premier League, Palace averages 9.67 total corners and 9.00 at home, while Everton averages 9.8 overall and 9.00 away – anything under 9.5 total corners is evens. After his heroics against Arsenal, I am backing Demarai Gray to shine once more.

His last-minute winner is deserving of an award in and of itself, and he is quickly establishing himself as my favorite new signing of the season.

In 15 Premier League games, the former Leicester City winger has five goals and two assists.

Everton has won 22 games, drawn 19 times, and lost 11 times in the previous 53 meetings between the two sides.

