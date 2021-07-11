‘Pray For Us,’ Wells Adams says of Sarah Hyland’s wedding after it was postponed twice.

After being forced to postpone their wedding for the second time, Wells Adams and his fiancée, Sarah Hyland, will have to arrange their wedding for the third time.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Adams expressed his hope that the third time will be the charm when it comes to his and the “Modern Family” alum’s wedding.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender told the site, “Wedding update – nothing!” “We’ve already had this event postponed twice, and I’m not sure I can handle a third. So, please, pray for us.”

Adams and Hyland have been dating since 2017 and are planning to marry in 2019. Their wedding was originally scheduled for Aug. 20, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic. They commemorated the event with an all-white photo shoot.

When Hyland appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in October 2020, she stated, “It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a vineyard and we went with all of our pals — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honor.” “I brought a white dress and a veil from Etsy, and my bridesmaids surprised me with a real bridal bouquet, and we staged a faux wedding!”

On “Bachelor in Paradise,” the ABC reality star had previously rejected the idea of getting married.

When asked about speculations that Hyland was one of the rotating celebrity guest presenters for the beach spinoff, he told Us Weekly, “No way because my brother’s best man speech would probably make air and I don’t sure if I’m ready for that.”

“I heard Sarah was supposed to come down,” says the narrator. Adams added, “I can’t corroborate that.” “I can confirm that David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Titus [Burgess] are all down there,” says the source. I’m on my way down. I’m not sure if Sarah should go down there.”

Despite the fact that they have yet to tie the knot, the pair is said to have purchased their dream home in May. According to Variety, Hyland and her fiancé paid $4 million for a magnificent, family-size mansion in Los Angeles’ Studio City district.

Their 6,000-square-foot property is gated and features five large bedrooms and six and a half baths. It also has a living room with a fireplace, a glassy walk-in wine closet, a formal dining room, a home theater, and an eat-in kitchen with a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.