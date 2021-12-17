Potters Legend has a chance to win the Tommy Whittle Chase at Haydock.

On Saturday afternoon, the Virgin Bet Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase (GBB Race) (2.40pm) at Haydock Park can be won.

Emma Lavelle’s seasoned chaser has the ability to turn back the clock and land the feature on Merseyside.

The 11-year-old, who won a course and distance race in 2018, is still a capable remaining chaser when the going gets tough. And everything seemed to be in order for him to win the 3m112f race.

Last season, Potters Legend won twice and finished a superb second, albeit well behind Royale Pagaille, in the Grade Two Peter Marsh Chase over course and distance in January of 2021.

This time, there is no competition as good as Royale Pagaille, and Potters Legend’s current form puts them in a strong position to win.

He hasn’t hit the ground running this season, finishing sixth at Aintree Racecourse in May and fifth at Warwick last month after a six-month layoff.

But that will have prepared him perfectly for tonight, and now that he’s back to the handicap mark he won from in his last victory at Fakenham last season, he can win on Merseyside once again.

With 16 runners, it appears to be a difficult race, and the risks include Olly Murphy’s last-time out scorer, Charlie Longsdon’s, and Dr Richard Newland’s Grand National-winning stable.

Another Grand National winner, Donald McCain, from Merseyside, might have a fine day at one of his ‘home’ tracks with a strong chance of winning the Virgin Bet Handicap Chase (1.30pm).

The seven-year-old has won both of his hurdles outings, at Carlisle and Kelso, and he appears to be the kind that thrives when sent chasing from the Cheshire stable.

McCain believes he is up to the task of making a victorious debut, despite the fact that this is a difficult start over fences.

McCain’s stablemate may have previously handed him a win in the Virgin Bet Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Qualifier) in the first race (11.50am).

The nine-year-old has won three races over this course and distance, including this one on his second start of the season a year ago.

When he was third at Wetherby, he returned to action. “The summary has come to an end.”