Positive Covid tests are becoming more common in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region saw 5,330 positive tests in the week ending August 28, up 191 from the previous seven days.

In the Liverpool City Region, this signifies that the percentage change week on week increased by 4%.

Four districts of the Liverpool City Region had an increase in positive Covid testing for the second day in a row.

Knowsley, Liverpool, Halton, and Sefton all saw a 2%, 1%, 11%, and 16 percent increase in percentage change week over week, respectively.

While St Helens and Wirral both had a 1% decline in percentage change week over week.

Warrington, just outside the Liverpool City Region, saw a decrease in positive Covid tests. The percentage change week on week figures in Cheshire West and Chester and West Lancashire both increased.

The number of infections in England as a whole has decreased. England recorded 173,484 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 28, down 13,398 from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 28, there were 1,703 positive tests in Liverpool, which is eight more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 1%.

The infection rate was 340.3 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 453 positive tests, which is 46 more than the week before. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 11% in the week ending August 28. 349.1 cases per 100,000 individuals is the most recent infection rate.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 28, there were a total of 623 instances, which is a dozen more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 408.7 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 2% each week.

Wirral

In the week ending August 28, there were 965 positive tests, which is 10 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 1% from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 297.5 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 28, there were 596 positive tests, which is three fewer than the previous week.

The infection rate as of today. “The summary has come to an end.”