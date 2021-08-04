Portugal has lifted the quarantine imposed on British citizens who have received the AstraZeneca vaccination from India.

It is expected that British citizens who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is manufactured in India, will soon be able to travel to Portugal without having to be quarantined.

Portugal was one of 13 European countries that refused to recognize AstraZeneca, an Indian pharmaceutical company.

The new laws are anticipated to result in an increase in British tourists visiting some of Portugal’s most well-known tourist attractions.

According to reports, the Portuguese government changed its mind yesterday night after members of the Portuguese community who would gain from the decision persuaded President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to act on his visit to Brazil.

Last month, Portugal enacted regulations requiring everyone traveling to the mainland by air, land, or sea to show proof of having had two doses of a vaccination within the previous two weeks, or to isolate.

Portugal is currently on the UK government’s amber travel list, requiring visitors to isolate for ten days upon their return to the UK.

According to the Telegraph, the Indian vaccine has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency, which means it does not qualify for the EU’s vaccination passport scheme.

“If the vaccine is good enough to be licensed for use in the UK, we need to see the Government pressing these nations to accept UK tourists who have received it,” said Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultant The PC Agency.