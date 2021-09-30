Porsha Williams, star of the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ has stepped down in the wake of Kenya Moore’s ‘DWTS’ ultimatum.

Porsha Williams, the star of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has announced her departure from the show ahead of the upcoming season.

Porsha Williams announced her departure from the show on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a few photographs and videos from her time on the show.

“It is finally time for me to begin my next chapter after 10 life-changing, wonderful, incredible years. “I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta brand next season,” she announced.

“Not only was this a difficult decision to make, but it was also a difficult decision to accept. It’s one I’ve given a lot of consideration to, and I’m confident it’s the right choice.”

Porsha also expressed gratitude to the network and everyone engaged in the show’s development.

She stated, “I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this chance, as well as all of the show’s producers, editors, and assistants for working relentlessly every day to create our show.”

The reality star expressed her gratitude for her fans, who helped her stay positive amid difficult times.

“You’ve made the last decade one to remember. One in which I’ve had incredible highs and incredible lows, and I can honestly say I wouldn’t have made it through some of them if it weren’t for the unconditional love and support I’ve received from all of you,” she said.

Porsha’s time on “RHOA” is over, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be forgotten by her fans. The actress hinted her future ambitions as well as some of her upcoming projects. “Don’t worry, I’ll be back on your TV soon,” she assured him.

“I can’t wait to tell the world about all of my exciting new projects, starting with the publishing of my memoir, ‘The Pursuit of Porsha,’ on November 16. You’ll have to wait and see about the rest!”

Porsha’s departure follows claims that Bravo officials sought to force Kenya Moore, a cast member of “RHOA,” to choose between appearing on the reality show and competing on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

After a standoff, Bravo relented and agreed to let Kenya appear on the show on the condition that no footage from her time competing in the dance competition will be shown on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”