Porsha Williams claims she heard girls screaming and beeping at R. Kelly’s house.

In her new biography, “The Pursuit of Porsha,” which will be released on Nov. 30, Porsha Williams discusses her “traumatic” experience at R. Kelly’s home.

Kelly, 54, allegedly imprisoned her in his mansion and pressured her to get sexually involved, according to the 40-year-old reality TV star.

Williams remembered being 25 years old at the time. According to PageSix, she stated in the book, “I’ve already put myself in this position.” “This is how it’s meant to be done.” You’ve had to.” Despite being financially self-sufficient at the time, Williams’ worldview had been “conditioned through the years by men — that they are better” than her.

“And I’m only valuable if they think I’m valuable,” she continued. “I believe that being in that weakened state prepared me for him to act as a predator and seek me out.” Kelly, who was found guilty in September of nine federal offenses connected to sex trafficking and racketeering, was not the only person who exploited her in her life, she explained. The singer was given a ten-year term.

“It’s not only because he’s R. Kelly,” Williams clarified. “It was just another man in the same position doing the exact same thing taking advantage of me at that time in my life.” When she previously visited Kelly, there were “twenty or thirty other girls” at his house party, according to the TV star. Williams even heard girls yelling and thumping sounds. When Kelly approached her again, she promptly left the party and declared, “I’m done with you.”

Kelly’s contact with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was traumatic, she said, especially the last one.

“I knew I’d hit a brick wall when I went home following that last encounter,” she added. “And I was absolutely horrified and perplexed as to why this was occurring to me as an adult again.” Williams saw the artist again in 2015 when he appeared on the “Dish Nation” show, which she used to host, after a long time. Kelly, on the other hand, didn’t recall Williams and tried to contact her again.

“What’s even more bizarre is that he tried to talk to me again!” Williams elaborated. “‘Oh my gosh,’ I thought to myself. And you don’t remember me? I had one of the most traumatic experiences of my life with you at your home. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.