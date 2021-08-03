Police use a helicopter to scan a cemetery for a wanted individual.

During a search for a wanted suspect, a police helicopter was sighted above West Derby Cemetery.

Earlier today, photos of a chopper hovering above the cemetery on Lower House Lane surfaced on social media ( Tuesday.)

“All going off in West Derby cem at the moment,” one comment read.

According to police, they were dispatched in response to allegations that a wanted guy was in the vicinity. Police have now departed the location after searching the neighborhood.

“Reports of a wanted individual in the area,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday. There was a search of the area, but no one was found, thus the situation was called off.”