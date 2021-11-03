Police investigate a foul odor coming from the unit and find a discovery.

A strong odor of cannabis led to the recovery of substantial amounts of drugs, cash, and a pistol from an apartment.

Matrix police made the chance find in Vauxhall on Monday, November 1, according to Merseyside Police.

Officers are claimed to have “smelled cannabis coming” from a flat while conducting unrelated inquiries.

A search of the house turned up a huge amount of marijuana, cocaine, cash, and a Bruni 96 blank-firing pistol.

A 32-year-old Vauxhall man was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class A and B drugs, as well as possessing a Section 1 handgun and criminal property.

He has now been released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Police detained a guy and recovered a considerable quantity of cannabis, cocaine, and a weapon from an apartment in Vauxhall on Monday, November 1,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Officers were conducting unrelated inquiries at an apartment building when they detected the odor of cannabis coming from one of the apartments.”

“Drugs, cash, and a Bruni 96 blank-firing pistol were discovered after a search of the premises.

“A 32-year-old Vauxhall man was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class A and B drugs, as well as possessing a Section 1 handgun and criminal property.” After that, he was freed on the condition that he be investigated.” “This is an outstanding proactive arrest by our officers,” Matrix Inspector Andy Minnery said. We work tirelessly to keep Merseyside’s streets safe and to prevent potential drug dealers from harming people in our communities.

“Anyone with information should contact us,” says the statement. If you know of anyone involved in a crime, please let us know so we can bring them to justice.” Please call @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information regarding suspected drug dealing in your area. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.