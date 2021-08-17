Police have identified the man accused of making a racist social media post following England’s Euro 2016 defeat.

Scott McCluskey, of Runcorn’s Blyth Close, has been summoned before Warrington Magistrates’ Court next month.

A public communication network has accused the 43-year-old with transmitting an offensive/abusive message.

The charge stems from a remark written on Facebook on July 12th, the day after England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy at Wembley Stadium.

In a penalty shootout, the Three Lions were beaten 3-2 by the Italians.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot and were exposed to racist abuse online as a result.

“Hate crime in any form is just not acceptable,” Mark Roberts, Chief Constable of Cheshire Constabulary and the NPCC Lead for Football Policing, said in July. Following Sunday night’s game, racial abuse directed at our own players was completely unacceptable, and it has shocked and disgusted people all around the country.

“Throughout the competition, the England team has been great role models, carrying themselves with professionalism and humility.

“It disgusts me that some people believe it is OK to hurl such hate at them, or at anybody else, and we are working closely with social media sites to track down those responsible for these heinous statements.

“I want to make it obvious to anyone considering doing something similar that you cannot hide behind a computer screen or use aliases to mask your identity – be assured, we will find you and you will face the repercussions of your heinous actions.”

Anyone who has been the victim or witness of hate crime in Cheshire is encouraged to call 101 or go to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tv/true-vision-report-hate-crime/.