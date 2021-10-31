Police detain a 22-year-old man after a’substantial’ drug haul is discovered.

Merseyside Police investigators discovered a substantial amount of cannabis and detained a man for suspected drug dealing.

Operation Pelican, a Merseyside force, was responsible for the seizure.

Pelican is a year-long initiative that began in 2017 to tackle drug trafficking and gang violence in Bootle, Netherton, Litherland, and the adjacent communities.

The arrest was confirmed on Merseyside Police’s South Sefton area’s Twitter account.

Maghull is the home of the suspect.

The post was followed by a series of photographs depicting the cannabis haul confiscated by cops, as well as packaging materials for sale.

“ARREST Operation Pelican officers apprehended a 22-year-old male from Maghull for drug supply charges tonight,” it said.

“A substantial amount of cannabis was recovered as a result of this.”