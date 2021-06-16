Police crushed scramblers and e-scooters as a warning to riders.

Troublemakers’ scrambler bikes were crushed today as police launched a crackdown on the riders who were wreaking havoc across Merseyside.

In the last year, thousands of complaints have been filed regarding the illegal usage of off-road and electric cars.

One serious incident was a dog walker who was injured by a scrambler bike on Otterspool Promenade and required hospital care.

Operation Brookdale, Merseyside Police’s yearly campaign against nuisance and careless bikers, began today.

Since its inception in 2012, the campaign has resulted in the confiscation of thousands of motorcycles and the conviction of riders who have used them to cause havoc on Merseyside’s roads and parks.

For years, they were also the preferred getaway vehicle for gangsters who carried out knife and gun attacks.

However, as technology advances, electric bikes and scooters are becoming increasingly popular among drug couriers, dealers, and hitmen.

These vehicles provide criminals with the same benefits as off-road motorcycles: speed, the ability to flee police cars via alleys and footpaths, and restricted registration, making it difficult to monitor riders.

Electric vehicles have the extra benefit of being silent, and users blend in better with the expanding number of law-abiding passengers.

Electric bikes are increasingly being used by gunmen, according to Liverpool Crown Court, with two brothers using one to get to and from the home of the man they shot dead in a cowardly attack in Litherland last year.

In addition to the use of electric vehicles by organized crime, Merseyside Police stated there were issues about drunk and drug riding on e-scooters and e-bikes, which led to an increase in seizures and arrests.

Both sorts of technology are among the 183 cars confiscated by Merseyside Police so far in 2021 for illegal and anti-social purposes.

In relation to the usage of off-road vehicles and electric devices, the force has made 122 arrests, including for driving, theft, and narcotics offenses.

