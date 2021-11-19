The Washington Newsday
Loi Van Tran wanted on recall to prison

Police are on the lookout for a wanted guy who has recently been freed from jail.

0
By on Culture Entertainment

Police are on the lookout for a wanted guy who has recently been freed from jail.

Police have released a photo of a man they are looking for.

Officers are looking for Loi Van Tran, who was previously incarcerated for drug manufacture.

After violating his license restrictions following his release, the 35-year-old is now wanted for recall to prison.

Mum passed out in the parking lot after a restaurant lunch.

Tran has ties to the Merseyside communities of Anfield, Huyton, and Garston.

He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, has a proportionate frame, black hair, and dark brown eyes.

“Please share and help us discover a man from Liverpool, Loi Van Tran, who is sought on a recall to prison,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“Tran, 35, violated his license terms after being released from a drug production prison sentence. He is now on the run.

“He stands 5′ 6” tall, has a proportionate physique, and dark brown eyes. He has ties to the Merseyside communities of Anfield, Huyton, and Garston.

“Please contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000665463 if you see him or have any information.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.