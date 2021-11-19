Police are on the lookout for a wanted guy who has recently been freed from jail.

Police have released a photo of a man they are looking for.

Officers are looking for Loi Van Tran, who was previously incarcerated for drug manufacture.

After violating his license restrictions following his release, the 35-year-old is now wanted for recall to prison.

Tran has ties to the Merseyside communities of Anfield, Huyton, and Garston.

He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, has a proportionate frame, black hair, and dark brown eyes.

“Please share and help us discover a man from Liverpool, Loi Van Tran, who is sought on a recall to prison,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“Tran, 35, violated his license terms after being released from a drug production prison sentence. He is now on the run.

“He stands 5′ 6” tall, has a proportionate physique, and dark brown eyes. He has ties to the Merseyside communities of Anfield, Huyton, and Garston.

“Please contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000665463 if you see him or have any information.”

