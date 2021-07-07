Police are looking for his family after a 52-year-old man was discovered deceased.

Merseyside Police stated the 52-year-old was discovered in the town at the end of last month and said they were working to find his relatives.

David Hesketh was the name of the deceased.

On Tuesday, June 29, he passed away.

Police claim they have been unable to locate Mr Hesketh’s relatives thus far.

He’s thought to have come from Ormskirk.

The possibility of foul play has been ruled out.

People with information should contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 0151 777 3530.