Police are looking for a man with a “extensive” criminal history.

A search has been launched for a man with a “extensive” criminal history.

Runcorn police have released a mugshot of Liam Lingham, 26, who they are looking for.

Lingham, who has ties to Halton and Runcorn, has a “extensive” criminal record that includes burglary and racially-aggravated harassment.

“We’re seeking for wanted 26-year-old man, Liam Lingham,” a spokeswoman for Cheshire Police wrote on the Runcorn Police Facebook page.

“If you see him, phone 999 and quote IML 936532, or if you have any information regarding his location, go to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report and fill out the form.”

