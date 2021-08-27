Police apprehended a Creamfields festival goer with ‘deadly’ blue Tesla tablets on him.

Prior to the Bank Holiday electronic music festival, officers had issued a warning about a possibly lethal batch of ecstasy pills.

Cheshire police stated they detained a suspect for attempting to carry the “dangerous” drugs onto the festival venue in Daresbury on the opening day of the festival yesterday.

“We have just detained a suspect for attempting to smuggle the”Tesla – MDMA” pills we warned about earlier this week into the site,” a police officer from the Creamfields Cops account said.

“Please be cautious with whatever you are offered, and report to the on-site First Aid promptly if you become ill.”

The pill, dubbed ‘Blue Tesla’ after the electric vehicle maker, is a fatal mix of MDMA and cocaine that has been discovered in London and Bristol venues.

However, it has now been discovered at events in the North West, including Creamfields, according to police.

A 21-year-old man died in Tottenham, North London, after ingesting ecstasy pills, and the drug has also been linked to another fatality in Bristol in July.

“We’ve been warned to deadly MDMA tablets, which are suspected to be responsible for two deaths in the UK,” a Cheshire Police official stated.

“Please be careful and report any of these to security if you see them during the event.

“If you or your friend(s) are feeling unwell, you will not be judged, so please get treatment if you need it.”