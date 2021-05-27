‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ Will Be Unlike Any Other Pokémon Game Before It – Here’s Why

Pokémon has a place in the hearts of people of all ages for over 25 years. Hundreds of offshoot games in the Pokémon universe have brought fresh stories to be discovered and new magic to be experienced, in addition to the main series games that have anchored each generation of Pokémon from its debut on the Game Boy. The new Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to revolutionize the Pokémon spinoff concept – and the entire Pokémon franchise.

The Sinnoh region will be revisited in the ‘Pokémon’ series.

The Pokémon series is expected to return to Sinnoh after a 15-year hiatus. In 2006, Nintendo DS games Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl were launched, introducing dozens of new creatures to the Pokémon universe as well as new concepts including location-based evolution.

Nintendo announced the long-awaited remakes of the original fourth-generation games, dubbed Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, in February 2021. On November 19, 2021, the games will be available on Nintendo Switch.

Unlike the most recent entries in the main Pokémon series, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will not have a full 3D experience, instead opting for the chibi style seen in recent remakes like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo said in a statement on the remakes, “The original plot has been accurately replicated, and many game functionalities have been colorfully rejuvenated.” “Trainers may look forward to a nostalgic and exciting journey through the Sinnoh region.”

Years before the events of ‘Pokémon Diamond’ and ‘Pokémon Pearl,’ ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ takes place.

Arceus was announced alongside Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and would take place in the Sinnoh area as well. In contrast to the remakes of beloved games, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be a fully 3D adventure comparable to Sword and Shield.

