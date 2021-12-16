‘Poison,’ a collaboration between Aaliyah and The Weeknd, will be released on Friday.

The Weeknd and late singer Aaliyah will release “Poison,” a collaboration tune, on Friday, ahead of the late R&B singer’s posthumous album.

On their Twitter sites, Blackground Records 2.0 and music label EMPIRE both announced the news. The posts featured an illustration of a perfume bottle in the middle of vibrant flowers, with a snake’s body in the background.

On his 2012 single “What You Need” from his compilation album “Trilogy,” the Canadian Alternative R&B artist sampled Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat.” To commemorate the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape “House Of Balloons,” The Weeknd released it on streaming sites in March. Aside from other original mixes and samples, the mixtape includes “What You Need.”

Barry Hankerson, the founder of Blackground Records and Aaliyah’s uncle, previously teamed with EMPIRE to put the late R&B superstar’s music library on streaming services for the first time since her untimely death in a plane crash in 2001.

After a protracted delay caused by issues with Aaliyah’s estate, which is administered by Aaliyah LLC on behalf of the late singer’s mother, Diane Haughton, and brother, Rashad Haughton, Aaliyah’s music became available on multiple streaming services in August.

EMPIRE’s founder Ghazi previously told Billboard that his cooperation with Hankerson extends beyond the distribution of the music collection to innovative ways of distributing Babygirl’s songs to other social media platforms.

“It’ll be intriguing to watch generations who are aware of her mystery and have heard her music be able to access and consume it more easily as it’s bridged into Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, TikTok, and so on and so forth.” “We’ll see how significant that is,” Ghazi remarked.

Hankerson also disclosed that they are working on new tracks for the posthumous album, which will feature Drake, Future, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, and Snoop Dogg, in the same interview. Some of the songs on the upcoming album has been remixed and produced by Timbaland.

The new recordings have been “very wonderful,” Hankerson added. “The one thing that’s been a little revolting is how many people have been furious with me because the song didn’t come out when they wanted it.” However, I learnt to live with it. “I can’t do anything about it.”