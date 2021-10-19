Please let us know whether you believe Liverpool still requires an elected mayor.

Since 2012, Liverpool has been led by an elected mayor.

When the current model was implemented, the citizens of the city did not have a say; the choice was taken by a full council vote.

Joe Anderson was Liverpool’s first elected mayor, and he was re-elected in 2016.

After being arrested as part of a Merseyside corruption probe, he resigned from his position earlier this year. The 63-year-old is adamantly opposed to any misconduct.

Mayor Joanne Anderson (no relation) took his place, making history as the first black female mayor of a major UK city in May.

One of the many fascinating things about the 50-year-old is that she once campaigned for the mayoral job she currently holds to be abolished.

There have been numerous discussions and debates on whether the mayoral role should be abolished and the council and city restored to a leader and cabinet arrangement.

A referendum on governance models should be held before the next city elections, which will be held in 2023, according to current Labour party policy (meaning any vote would need to take place last year.)

Mayor Anderson also stated in a recent interview that she is determined to providing the people of Liverpool a vote in how they are governed before the end of her first term in office.

In light of this, we thought we’d ask the people of Liverpool if they want the mayoral model of governance to be modified and replaced with something else.

