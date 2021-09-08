Plastic surgeons believe Tori Spelling underwent multiple procedures to achieve her new look.

According to a rumor, Tori Spelling may have undergone surgery to achieve her new look.

Spelling, 48, recently stunned many with her new look. Several of her fans couldn’t tell who she was in her latest Instagram snapshot, with many claiming she looked like Khloe Kardashian.

Dr. Ramtin Kassir, a celebrity plastic surgeon known for “designer rhinoplasty,” chimed in on her new look. Tori may have had many surgeries, including a nose job modification, according to the specialist.

He told Page Six on Tuesday, “She obviously did her nose again, 100 sure — unless these are so filtered [it only appears that way]— but I’m just going by what I’m seeing [in the images].”

Because of her “clean,” “tight,” and “rejuvenated” jawline, he hypothesized that Spelling may have undergone a facelift. He also mentioned the lack of “defined lines” in her previous photographs.

He went on to say, “She’s presumably working out and in terrific shape, so that helps, but she’s clearly had some things done to her face.” “You can do that [with filler], but the neck looks incredibly tight in this case.”

Dr. Howard Sobel, an attending cosmetic dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital, was sure, like Kassir, that Spelling had changed her appearance. He did suspect, however, that the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star employed injectables rather than surgery to get her more defined appearance. He also suggested that she may have used fillers.

Sobel told the magazine that a filler was likely used in her cheeks, jawline, and chin to give her more definition.

Spelling may have undergone Botox injections in the “11’s” on her forehead to elevate her brows, according to him.

Spelling may have had blepharoplasty or a brow lift, according to Kassir. He observed the difference in her brows and those of her hairstylist companion Laura Rugetti.

“Look at Tori’s brows – see how they arch in comparison to her counterpart? That’s how you know she’s gotten a boost,” Kassir explained.

Sobel believed that she may have had a lip lift and lip filler to make her lips look poutier because the “distance from the top of her lip to the bottom of her nose looks shorter.”

Her skin also appears to be smoother, with fewer wrinkles and hyperpigmentation, possibly as a result of the Fraxel and CO2 lasers.

