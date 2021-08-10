Plans for the long-awaited new Royal Liverpool Hospital are shown in striking photographs.

These amazing photographs depict a section of Liverpool’s much-anticipated new hospital.

Following the bankruptcy of the original contractor, Carillion, in 2018, the new Royal Liverpool Hospital project has been significantly delayed.

The new contractors had to strip out three floors of the building and begin extensive work to reinforce the structure with steelwork and more reinforced concrete, which caused additional delays.

Aldi is planning to open 30 additional stores by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Liverpool is getting closer to getting the new hospital it so desperately needs, with hospital officials intending to finish the construction next spring in time for an official opening next summer.

Today, the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (LUHFT) presented some substantial new ideas for a portion of the structure.

To help with access to the future hospital, the trust aims to put up plans for a “podium” entry on the north elevation.

The podium will allow automobile and pedestrian access to short-term drop-off spots as well as accessible parking near the major doors on the north side.

Delays in the project have permitted the construction of the imposing entryway to be rushed forward, which was originally planned for the long term site plan.

The trust expects that the podium would make it easier for patients to get about the hospital site and reduce traffic congestion.

“We have an opportunity to reassess the build program and rearrange components of the development to better suit current and future patient needs,” said Steve Warburton, Chief Executive of Liverpool University Hospitals.

“With the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre now open and significant progress on the Knowledge Quarter development, bringing additional footfall and traffic to the region, it seemed sense to bring forward the planned building of the podium ahead of the new hospital’s opening.

“As part of this process, we’ve been working closely with all stakeholders, and we’ll be submitting a planning application to build a podium entrance off Prescot Street and along Mount Vernon Street to accommodate airport-style drop-off and pick-up points.

“The podium will be presented for planning to Liverpool City Council this month, and construction will begin in January 2022, subject to approval.”Summary concludes.”