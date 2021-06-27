Plans for an events space in a car park in Liverpool’s city centre have been rejected.

Pub Invest Group’s Michael Edwards had asked to utilize a car park between Seel and Slater Street as an events venue into the early hours of the morning.

Under a different licensing deal, the car park is presently serving as a fanzone for the European Championships, but Mr Edwards had wanted to secure a permanent license for the space, which can hold up to 460 people.

The plans, however, were met with strong opposition at a licensing hearing last week, after the city’s environmental health team expressed worries about noise.

Paul Farrell, a member of the council’s environmental health team, said he was adamantly opposed to any plans that would see festivities last into the wee hours of the morning.

He stated the nature of the site and its position meant that, even if further measures were taken to try to reduce noise disturbance, he anticipated there would be complaints because of the proximity to neighboring structures.

Mr Farrell responded, “Absolutely,” when asked if he believed noise levels within surrounding residences would reach a level that was undesirable.

“We will undoubtedly receive complaints from people, which the environmental health team will have to address,” he said.

“As we all know, environmental health already has a scarcity of resources.

“If this is permitted, I can only see it becoming a very major problem.”

Mr Edward’s licensing consultant, Karl Barry, had attempted to persuade the board to give the license, but minutes released on Friday indicated that the ideas had been denied.

The licensing and gambling sub-committee “does not believe that any restrictions put in place would stop the nuisance that would be caused to residents” and that it would undermine efforts to limit public nuisance, according to the notice, which rejected the plans.

Within 21 days, the subcommittee’s judgment can be appealed to the magistrates’ court.