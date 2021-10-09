Plans for a new bus terminal in ‘ghost town’ have been described as a “absolute joke.”

Locals have slammed proposals for a new bus station in St Helens as a “absolute farce,” claiming there is “no need.”

St Helens Borough Council announced yesterday (Thursday, October 7) that funding has been secured for the development of comprehensive designs for a new bus station in the town centre.

This comes after Liverpool City Region gave the borough £2.3 million to implement a variety of critical sustainable travel schemes, including increasing the walking and cycling network.

While the council claims that the plans are part of a ‘vision to revitalize St Helens town centre,’ people have been less enthusiastic, with many calling them a ‘waste of money.’

“I do believe it is a complete waste of money,” Mike Platt told The Washington Newsday.

“I feel that turning St. Helens town centre around would require a lot more than £2 million in investment, but it would be a fantastic start.”

“Why spend all that money on a transportation service to a place that no one goes because the town core of St. Helens is so run-down?”

“Instead of a state-of-the-art new bus station, I think we should start with the fundamentals – maybe like shops?” remarked Nic Stanley.

Other residents continued to opine that a new bus station is unnecessary in a town center and that there is little need to travel, describing the area as a “ghost town.”

“Council has no money to support the town – housing, homeless, companies going, etc,” Deb Jay from St Helens commented.

“However, they come up with two million for a bus station?”

What’s the point when there’s nothing here and it’s like a ghost town? Council, get your priorities straight and invest the money on something that will benefit our town and the people who live here.”

“What an absolute farce,” another Facebook user commented.

“Is a new bus station really what our town needs???”

“Summary ends.” The town center is awful; it’s antiquated and dreary, and it’s full of pound stores; it’s no wonder no one wants to there.