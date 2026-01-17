Pitbull Returns to Hershey With Lil Jon on 2026 Tour

Pitbull will bring his latest North American tour to central Pennsylvania this summer, with a major outdoor concert scheduled at Hersheypark Stadium on August 22, 2026. The performance is part of the artist’s newly announced “I’m Back Tour” and will feature Grammy Award–winning rapper Lil Jon as a special guest, organizers confirmed.

The Hershey date is one of 35 stops across the United States and Canada and is set to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster, with a presale starting at 10 a.m. on January 28, 2026, followed by general public sales at 10 a.m. on January 30. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Hershey set for high-profile summer concert

The August show marks Pitbull’s return to Hersheypark Stadium after his 2024 appearance during the “Party After Dark Tour,” which went on to become the largest solo tour of his career. That run included more than 50 dates across 13 countries and ranked among the top tours of the year.

Live Nation, which is producing the new tour, describes the “I’m Back Tour” as a fast-paced celebration built around Pitbull’s best-known songs and crowd-driven performances. Lil Jon will join Pitbull throughout the tour, while DJ Laz is scheduled to open select dates, including stops in Virginia.

Pitbull announced the tour on January 15, 2026—his 45th birthday—sharing the news on social media alongside Lil Jon with the message, “USA, I’m back.”

Tour spans 35 cities across North America

The tour begins May 14 in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and concludes September 26 in Shakopee, Minnesota, at the Mystic Lake Amphitheater. Along the way, Pitbull and Lil Jon will perform at major venues including the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, California, on June 6; Bristow, Virginia, on August 19; Virginia Beach on August 21; and the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin, on September 12.

Additional stops include Tampa, Charleston, Raleigh, Charlotte, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Chula Vista, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Mountain View, Wantagh, Syracuse, Hartford, Mansfield, Bangor, Saratoga Springs, Holmdel, Toronto, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Tinley Park, Cincinnati, Cuyahoga Falls, St. Louis, Noblesville, Rogers, and Kansas City. A full list of dates and venues is available through Live Nation.

Pitbull, a Miami-born artist, has built his career on a series of global hits such as “Give Me Everything,” “Hotel Room Service,” “Fireball,” “Feel This Moment,” and “Timber.” According to Billboard, he has sold more than 4.7 million concert tickets worldwide and generated over $250 million in touring revenue.

Lil Jon, known for his high-energy performances and club anthems, adds to the party-driven focus of the tour. The pairing has been widely viewed as a natural fit, combining two artists with reputations for turning large venues into full-scale celebrations.

Hersheypark Stadium, operated by Hershey Entertainment, regularly hosts concerts, sporting events, and large-scale community gatherings. The open-air venue has become a frequent stop for major touring acts, and Pitbull’s return is expected to be one of the stadium’s marquee events of the 2026 summer season.

With presale registration already open online and demand expected to be strong, fans are being encouraged to plan ahead. As previous tour stops have shown—including sold-out shows in the Midwest and Northeast—Pitbull’s live performances continue to draw large crowds years into his career.

The August 22 concert is shaping up as one of the standout music events of the season in central Pennsylvania, bringing together chart-topping hits, veteran performers, and a stadium-sized party atmosphere under the summer night sky.