Pitbull and Lil Jon Set for Major 2026 North American Tour

Grammy-winning artists Pitbull and Lil Jon are taking their high-energy performances to cities across North America this summer, announcing the highly anticipated “I’m Back Tour” that will run from May through September 2026. The duo promises a dynamic mix of chart-topping hits and unforgettable party vibes, with tickets already fueling intense excitement among fans.

Tour Dates and Major Stops

The “I’m Back Tour” will kick off on May 14, 2026, at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, marking the start of a series of shows that will crisscross the continent. Major stops include Tampa, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Syracuse, and Virginia Beach, among many others. Fans in Syracuse are particularly excited as Pitbull returns to the Empower FCU Amphitheater on August 26, 2026, following a successful 2024 tour appearance. He will be joined by Lil Jon and DJ Laz for a night filled with music, contests, and giveaways.

Los Angeles is also gearing up for a massive show on May 30, 2026, at the Hollywood Bowl, where fans can enjoy the energy and hits that have made both Pitbull and Lil Jon household names. In Missouri, a local contest offers fans a chance to win tickets to the September 25 show at the Morton Amphitheater in Riverside. The buzz around this tour is palpable, with cities across the country hosting contests and presale opportunities to meet demand.

Tickets for the “I’m Back Tour” are available through Live Nation, local venues, and the Hollywood Bowl box office. Presale begins January 28, 2026, with general sales opening two days later. For fans hoping to score free tickets, radio stations in Tampa and Riverside are running contests, giving lucky listeners the chance to join the fun at no cost.

In addition to the North American leg, Pitbull will take the tour to Europe, performing in Sweden, Ireland, France, the U.K., Latvia, and Hungary. The extensive reach of the tour highlights the ongoing popularity of both artists, whose collaboration continues to energize global audiences.

Pitbull, known for his trademark “Mr. Worldwide” persona, has sold over 25 million albums and 100 million singles, and his YouTube channel boasts more than 15 billion views. His recent hit, “RÁPIDOS Y FURIOSOS 11,” featuring Dani Flow, dropped in mid-January 2026. Lil Jon, also a Grammy-winning artist, has become synonymous with the “Crunk” music style, with his platinum hits like “Turn Down for What” cementing his place in music history.

The pair’s “I’m Back Tour” promises to be a major event of 2026, offering fans across North America a chance to see two of hip-hop’s biggest names live in action. From the opening show in Florida to the tour’s grand finale in Minnesota, each stop will be a celebration of music, culture, and the unforgettable energy these two stars bring to the stage.