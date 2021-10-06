Pink’s $15 million Malibu mansion is on the market just months after she purchased it.

Pink has advertised her multimillion-dollar Malibu, California, home for a higher price than she paid for it just four months ago, despite supposedly not having done any modifications.

According to the New York Post, the “Just Give Me A Reason” singer chose to sell the seaside mansion for around $15 million this week after paying $13.7 million for it in June.

Even though Pink doesn’t appear to have done any improvements, the house had previously been renovated before she bought it earlier this year, according to permit records and listing images.

According to Mansion Global, the next owner will be able to enjoy “180-degree ocean vistas from Santa Monica Bay and Palos Verdes to Point Dume” for the asking price of $14.995 million.

The 4,320-square-foot home has oak floors throughout and floor-to-ceiling windows. It has an eat-in kitchen, a fireplace in the family room, a formal dining room, and a guest house with a kitchenette.

There are four bedrooms in the house. The main bedroom, for example, has its own balcony, fireplace, dressing area, and bathroom with a tub and stunning ocean views.

The estate also has a coastal sunbathing space and a courtyard with an outdoor kitchen and spa to keep guests entertained.

From 1999 to 2012, the home was owned by music icon Barry Manilow.

Since Manilow sold the mansion for $5.5 million to former National Hockey League star Alexander Mogilny and his wife Natalia, the value has risen dramatically.

According to property records, the couple sold it for $8.7 million in 2020. The beach house was then renovated by the previous owner before being sold to Pink.

It’s unclear why the 42-year-old singer of “Just Like A Pill” decided to list the house so swiftly. Pink is expected to make a little profit from the sale, despite reports that the listing is a “flip,” according to the New York Post. Once the broker’s fees are paid, the singer is expected to make a profit of less than 6% on the house.

The singer-reps songwriter’s and listing broker Lily Harfouche were contacted for comment, but did not react right away.