Pink Grants Wish of Terminally Ill Fan With Zoom Call: ‘I Appreciate You.’

Pink, the singer of “Funhouse,” assisted a fan in crossing a significant item off her bucket list during a virtual visit with a long-time admirer who is battling bone cancer in hospice care.

On Nov. 27, Pink sat down for a delightful 30-minute Zoom session with one of her “greatest” fans, Diane Berberian, 63, a former competitive runner and triathlete. Friends of the athlete organized the virtual encounter.

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO TOOK THE TIME TO TRY AND MAKE CONNECTIONS… OUR DREAM CAME TRUE!!!!” Berberian wrote on her Facebook page after sharing a clip of her zoom chat with the 42-year-old singer.

Fans have praised the two “wonderful” women’s exchange of ideas in the video, which has received nearly 22,000 views.

“What you did for me was such a lovely act of generosity. You made me cry, after all. Berberian said, “Peed in my pants already,” which made the singer of “Beautiful Trauma” giggle.

“Most of my days begin with the song of the day, which is generally a Pink song. It’s always a Pink song when I race,” she continued.

“It means everything to me.” Pink told the Marathon champion, “I appreciate you.”

Berberian was an Ironman competitor who competed all over the world before her cancer diagnosis. Last month, she completed her final marathon in Philadelphia, where she was pushed in a customized cart by a group of 20 friends and family members as she attempted to create memories with those she loves most and those who love her.

“Yes, I am aware that I am approaching the end of my life. I’m aware that my physique is deteriorating. My thinking is shifting a little, but I’m not there yet “Berberian made the announcement to ABC News.

Berberian also showed Pink her tattoos in the video, revealing her favorite on the back of her forearm that reads, “‘She thought she could…so she did.'”

“You’ve brightened my day, “Pink was informed by her. “Because you were so far at the top, I don’t even know what’s on my bucket list now. Everything else started happening, so it’s like, ‘Okay, I’ll think of something else!'” The singer told the former athlete, “You have a type of fearlessness that I don’t comprehend.” “While you’re traveling through this, you’re offering comfort to others.”