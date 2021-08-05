Piers Morgan’s scathing response to Holly Willoughby’s suggestion that they co-host GMB

When Piers Morgan asked Holly Willoughby about co-hosting Good Morning Britain, she had a scathing response.

Earlier this year, the 56-year-old host quit his job on ITV’s morning news program.

As the Manchester Evening News recounts, when he was still in charge, he noticed the front cover of a magazine asking if Holly Willoughby and Piers Morgan could be the perfect pairing that saves GMB.

Piers Morgan joked in his MailOnline column that he contacted the This Morning host because he “wants the biggest dressing room.”

But the 40-year-old, who is now on sabbatical from her hosting duties, retaliated in the most ruthless manner.

“You can have it,” she said. I’m not going to be there.”

Piers Morgan predicted that the dream team will not reunite on screen anytime soon.

Following his departure from Good Morning Britain, the mother-of-three also inquired about the controversial journalist’s thoughts on meditation.

Piers, on the other hand, turned down the offer, explaining, “The problem is that I can’t imagine anything more dull than not being ruled by my emotions.”

Take-Off, which airs Saturdays at 6pm on BBC One, is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh from The Chase.