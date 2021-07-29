Piers Morgan’s Opinion On Simone Biles’ Olympic Withdrawal Is Met With Criticism On Twitter: ‘For the First Time, I Agree’

Piers Morgan slammed Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from the Olympics, and Twitter users have different feelings about it.

Morgan wrote an op-ed in response to Biles’ withdrawal from the Olympics on Tuesday. Biles was reportedly chastised by the British journalist for resigning after making a mistake.

Biles was meant to complete a “Amanar” vault, which starts with a roundoff back handspring into the table and ends with two 1/2 twists in mid-air, but she only did a half-twist, according to Morgan. He went on to say that she appeared irritated and that she then unexpectedly dropped out of the competition.

“You can’t quit when things get rough or you make a mistake, just like you can’t quit when you label yourself the GOAT in sports. Something I’m sure Simone Biles must recognize in her heart because she’s a great champion, and great champions don’t do things like that,” he said in the Daily Mail.

Morgan also sent a few tweets regarding his thoughts on Biles’ decision to withdraw from the Olympics, and the internet seems divided on the subject. Some praised him, while others chastised him.

“For the first time in my life, I agree with Piers. @Simone Biles has resigned. She turned her back on herself, her teammates, and the country she represents. Why? Because she did poorly in the team prelims (an unusual occurrence for her) and never had the courage to compete in the following competitions in front of the entire world,” one person said.

“Piers, you make a lot of sense there. “I’m not sure whether Simone is ‘woke,’ but I’m [sure]every… person would agree that she lost what her gift meant not only to her, but to every child boy and girl throughout the world–and to each of us,” another said. “I hope she doesn’t get carried away by the ‘compassion’ of the ‘woke’ guys and instead returns to reality. Our gifts are intended to bless God and the people, not just ourselves. That would please us as well if those two parties were to be blessed.”

“Why would she travel if she was so sick? It’s self-serving and disrespectful to people who are dealing with serious mental health concerns! A third person wrote, “I despise piers but have to agree with him on this.”

Several others chastised Morgan for questioning and criticizing Biles’ decision. Her decision was the best for her, according to them. They want to see Biles remain safe rather than risking her life in the tournament.

“Do your homework, Piers!” Simone is having difficulties with her thoughts and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.