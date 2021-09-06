Piers Morgan teases a return to television after being cleared by Ofcom.

Piers Morgan has suggested that he may be returning to our television screens soon.

Since he stormed off Good Morning Britain over his comments about Meghan Markle, the 56-year-old broadcaster has generally avoided the spotlight.

Over 50,000 people complained to Ofcom when he declared he didn’t believe a word Meghan Markle said, prompting the media watchdog to launch an investigation.

However, the regulator ruled last week that the host had broken no broadcasting rules, and his most recent social media post foreshadowed his return to television.

Instagram

Piers Morgan posted a photo of himself and a bunch of ecstatic admirers to his 1.7 million Instagram followers.

“It was fantastic to meet my Yorkshire fan club this morning,” he remarked. Thank you so much for your help, ladies!

“Don’t worry, I’ll be back on TV soon.”

Mr Morgan stated last week that after the Ofcom decision, the number of offers he received to appear on television “accelerated.”

“I’ve received a lot of offers,” he told reporters shortly after the verdict. “As you might imagine, they’ve intensified in the last ten hours.”

According to the Ofcom judgement, “this was a precisely balanced decision.” We recognize the strong public outcry to Mr Morgan’s statements, which were potentially hurtful and disrespectful to viewers.

“However, we gave due consideration to freedom of expression. Broadcasters are allowed to feature unpopular viewpoints as part of legitimate public debate under our guidelines, and the forceful rebuttal to Mr Morgan from other commentators gave crucial context for viewers.

“However, we’ve urged ITV to be more cautious in the future when it comes to programming that discusses mental health and suicide. To ensure that viewers are appropriately protected, ITV may consider using timely warnings or signposting of support services.”