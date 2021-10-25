Piers Morgan makes an attempt to dazzle with his LA pool, but followers notice something is off.

Piers Morgan has published a photo of his pool in his opulent Los Angeles mansion.

The pool was surrounded by palm trees and exotic vegetation in the photo, with a clear blue sky showing through in the distance.

“LA Life,” he wrote beside a palm tree, the sun, a cool dude, and hand wave emojis.

In the midst of Piers Morgan rumors, Kate Garraway declares a career change.

The color of the water, on the other hand, matched the new green grass nearby, and rather than dazzling his followers, the message caused some misunderstanding.

“You might want to invest in a pool man @piersmorgan is the water supposed to look like algae?” Meg said.

Dave penned: “Piers, you’re so funny! Everyone says it appears more like a pond than a pool because of whatever camera effect you used! That’s not the message you wanted to send. Ooops!” Instagram Craig took him out with the following: “Piers, that pool is in desperate need of repair. That isn’t the LA way of life.” “How could that water get so green?” Lawrence wondered. “Haha it’s clear, relax – just a funny camera effect,” Mr Morgan said. The 56-year-old host has a diverse portfolio of properties around the world, but because to the pandemic’s travel limitations, he has been unable to visit his LA house for the past two years.

When the UK was in lockdown last year, he complained on Good Morning Britain about being delayed in London for too long.

He said on the morning show: “Since March 14, I’ve been in London. I’ve never spent as much time in one place in my adult life as I did in London.” He wouldn’t say how many swimming pools he had in his residences, but he characterized it as a “new type of fresh hell” to watch his friends and family enjoy themselves in California while he couldn’t.