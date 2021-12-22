Piers Morgan is a British journalist. Thanks to Meghan Markle, his rant is at the top of the media watchdog’s complaint list.

Piers Morgan’s remarks on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey topped a record year for complaints to the Office of Communications in the United Kingdom (Ofcom).

Morgan’s comments regarding Markle’s Oprah interview on his then-talk show “Good Morning Britain” attracted 54,595 complaints in March, according to Ofcom, making it the year’s most complained-about moment.

“Delighted to have perpetrated the most complained about moment on U.K. TV for 2021, especially because every single one of the ludicrous objections was denied,” Morgan tweeted in response to the announcement. Princess Pinocchio, thank you!” Morgan accused Markle of lying after the Duchess of Sussex opened up to Winfrey about having suicidal thoughts and claimed she was advised seeking assistance would not look good for a member of the royal family in a heated episode of “Good Morning Britain” that aired in March.

“To whom did you go?”

Morgan commented at the time on the ITV breakfast show.

“Did they say anything to you?” I’m sorry, Meghan Markle, but I don’t believe a word she said. If she read me a weather report, I wouldn’t believe it.” Morgan’s remarks prompted outrage, and the broadcasting regulator, Ofcom, received thousands of complaints about the host’s behavior, including one from Meghan Markle.

Morgan abruptly left “GMB” just one day after delivering the divisive remarks.

The TV personality was cleared by the watchdog after an investigation, which found that his comments did not infringe the broadcasting code on hurt and offense.

“It was a difficult decision to make.” We recognize the tremendous public outcry to Mr. Morgan’s comments, which could be hurtful and disrespectful to viewers. In a statement acquired by The Guardian in September, an Ofcom spokeswoman added, “But we also took full account of freedom of expression.”

“Under our standards, broadcasters can incorporate contentious ideas as part of legitimate debate in the public interest,” he continued, “and Mr. Morgan’s forceful challenge from other participants provided crucial context for viewers.”

However, the regulator warned ITV to be cautious in the future when discussing mental health.

Ofcom stated in its decision that banning opinions such as Morgan’s would be “an unjustified and chilling limitation on freedom of expression both of the broadcaster and the listener.”

Morgan tweeted after the decision that it was a "vindication of myself," a "thundering triumph for freedom of speech, and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios who think we.