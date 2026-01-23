Piers Morgan Hospitalized After Tripping in London Hotel

Television host Piers Morgan has been hospitalized after suffering a serious injury in a hotel restaurant in London. The 60-year-old broadcaster, known for his show *Piers Morgan Uncensored* on YouTube, fractured his femur after tripping over a small step. Morgan underwent a hip replacement procedure and is now recovering in the hospital.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Morgan humorously reflected on the incident, writing, “New year off to a cracking start, I blame (US) President Donald Trump.” The accident has left him on crutches for six weeks as he recuperates.

From Journalism to Politics: Morgan’s Ambitions

This mishap comes after Morgan hinted at a possible future in politics. In October 2025, during an interview with *Saga Magazine*, he expressed interest in running for prime minister. He suggested that many people in the UK felt let down by successive governments on key issues, including the state of the NHS and illegal immigration.

As part of his proposed political manifesto, Morgan suggested a 1% income tax increase dedicated to NHS funding. He also criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, threatening to impose a 1,000% tariff on French imports unless action was taken on immigration controls in France. These remarks were made in reference to his admiration of former US President Trump’s bold approach to international diplomacy.

Morgan, who began his journalism career in the late 1980s at *The Sun*, has built a distinguished career as an editor, broadcaster, and public figure. His media presence spans various roles, including his tenure as a judge on *Britain’s Got Talent* and host of *Good Morning Britain*. Morgan’s YouTube channel has expanded his reach, offering highlights of his *Uncensored* show in a 90-minute package on Channel 5.