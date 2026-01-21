Picturehouse Cinemas Overhauls Leadership with New Senior Appointments

UK cinema chain Picturehouse Cinemas has made significant changes to its senior leadership team with a series of promotions and new appointments aimed at driving customer experience, marketing, and business services forward into 2026.

New Roles Across Business Development, Marketing, and Services

Jon Barrenechea has been appointed as the new business development director, focusing on enhancing the customer experience across Picturehouse’s 25 venues. Barrenechea, who previously worked at Mubi as global VP distribution until 2025, brings a wealth of experience from his earlier 14-year tenure at Picturehouse, where he held various roles, including head of marketing and projects. He will also continue overseeing the Picturehouse Create event, scheduled for April at Picturehouse Central.

Meanwhile, Sam Clements has been elevated to the position of director of marketing. Clements, who has been with Picturehouse since 2011, steps into this new role after the promotion of Sara Frain to managing director of Picturehouse Entertainment. Clements has long been a key player in the company, running the Picturehouse Recommends magazine and the in-house Love of Cinema podcast, and will continue these responsibilities in his new role.

Alastair Oatey makes his return to Picturehouse as business services director, a role that will see him manage the exhibition side of the business, including membership services. Oatey, who served as the director of operations at Picturehouse for 18 years, will now contribute his expertise to streamline the company’s operational strategies. He has spent recent years working as the business director at Wesley House College in Cambridge.

All three new appointments will report directly to Lyn Goleby, chair and co-founder of Picturehouse Cinemas, who rejoined the company in 2024. Goleby will work closely with creative director Clare Binns to guide the strategic direction of the chain moving forward.

Goleby expressed confidence in the new leadership team, saying, “We’ve had a successful 2025, and the evolution of our team is going to keep us flying in 2026. The restructure of Picturehouse Entertainment has set the stage for significant growth. With Jon, Alastair, and Sam now in their new roles, I am confident that we’re cooking with gas!”

Barrenechea shared his enthusiasm about rejoining Picturehouse, stating, “I’m thrilled to be back at Picturehouse in a new role,” while Clements emphasized his commitment to further championing the power of neighborhood cinema and broadening the appeal of the big-screen experience across the UK.

Picturehouse Cinemas operates 25 venues across the UK, with 11 of those located in London, continuing to be a vital player in the country’s exhibition sector.