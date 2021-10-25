Picasso’s painting was once housed at a Las Vegas hotel and sold for almost $100 million.

Eleven of Picasso’s works, which had been on display at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, sold for about $110 million at a Sotheby’s auction on Saturday.

The Picasso art was on display at the hotel and casino’s “Picasso” restaurant, a French bistro. Steve Wynn, the former owner and chief executive of Wynn Resorts, began the collection 20 years ago.

Pablo Picasso’s birthday was two days before the auction. On October 25, 1881, the painter and sculptor was born in Malaga, Spain. Picasso passed away in 1973.

Paintings and pottery pieces were among the artworks that were auctioned.

The most valuable painting was “Femme au beret rouge-orange,” which sold for $40.5 million, approximately $10 million more than its estimated value. It’s a painting of Picasso’s lover and muse Marie-Therese Walter from 1938.

“Homme et Enfant” and “Buste d’homme,” two enormous pictures, sold for $24.4 million and $9.5 million, respectively. “Le Dejeuner sur l’herbe,” a smaller ceramic sculpture, sold for $2.1 million. Some items sold for three to four times their estimated value.

According to Reuters, the buyers’ names have been kept hidden.

Twelve of Picasso’s artwork will remain on exhibit at the restaurant.

MGM Resorts sold the paintings in order to feature a more varied range of artwork, including works by women, individuals of all races, persons with disabilities, and LGBTQ artists.

