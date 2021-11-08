[Photos] Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Johnson, and Others Attend LACMA Gala 2021.

Many celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Spielberg, Dakota Johnson, Dixie D’amelio, and Lee Jung-Jae of “Squid Game,” attended the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Gala on Nov. 6.

A Twitter user tweeted a candid photo of DiCaprio, 46, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg, 74, talking. The actor-director combo were dressed in black formal suits with matching black bowties in the photo.

Another user provided a video of DiCaprio speaking briefly with Jeff Bezos, an entrepreneur, and his girlfriend, news journalist Lauren Sanchez.

The star of “50 Shades of Grey” was also seen at the event, dressed elegantly in a silk pant and sleeveless shirt. Johnson finished her appearance with black nail polish and her characteristic bangs. Her images were uploaded on Twitter by a netizen.

D’amelio, a TikTok celebrity and musician, also attended the event in a gorgeous black gown. Diamond earrings and finger rings completed her ensemble.

Jung-Jae, a 48-year-old South Korean actor who starred in the Netflix series “Squid Game,” was also in attendance, dressed in a black and white tuxedo.

A video of him posing on the red carpet with his fellow “Squid Game” stars was published on Twitter by a Twitter user.

Billie Eilish, 19, looked stunning in a black lace dress with a fur coat. She posed for the camera in black high heels.

Eilish posed for a shot with Miley Cyrus, who was dressed in a floral bright jacket with matching pants, during the occasion.

Hailey Bieber sat in on the talk between the two artists. Cyrus appeared to be explaining something to Eilish and Bieber in a photo shared on Twitter by a fan.

Lil Nas X was caught in the act of taking a selfie with Cyrus during the event. Nas X was dressed in a yellow suit with yellow pants. He finished off his ensemble with black nail paint.

Awkwafina, Diane Keaton, Jodie Turner-Smith, Elle Fanning, Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal, Quenlin Blackwell, Florence Welch, and Paris Hilton were among the many celebrities who attended the event.