[Photos] Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Curves in a Skimpy Bikini.

Khloe Kardashian is determined to bring back the heat, striking a strong attitude while resting in the sand, clothed in a small bikini.

The founder of the “Good American” apparel business came to Instagram to show off her stunning swimwear photos. Though Khloe looked lovely in the photos, it was True Thompson, Khloe’s kid, who stole the show.

“Just pretend I’m not here, Me…” Khloe joked about the captions on the images.

In the photos, the 36-year-old reality personality is seen posing seductively in the sand while wearing a nude-colored bikini from her apparel company. True, on the other hand, is entirely unconcerned as she simply plays with her beach toys next to her mother. The 3-year-old looked gorgeous in a pink swimsuit, even though she had her back to the camera.

Many of Khloe’s family and friends remarked on how attractive she looked in a swimsuit. “Wow!!! Sister Kim Kardashian commented, “Goals.” “Do you mind if we work out together?” Because I’m in desperate need of these results,” Simon Huck explained.

The exact location of these photos is unknown, but Khloe’s dedication to her workouts is undeniable.

The fashion mogul has been posting seductive photos on her Instagram account, including one just a day ago in which she flaunted her curves while leaning over a balcony in a skin-tight bodysuit.

Khloe has been in the news recently when TV networks rejected her “Good American” TV spot, alleging it was “too raunchy.”

The 30-second video, which is still up on “Good American’s” Instagram page, shows a topless Khloe reclining in a bed wearing only a pair of “Good American” good legs pants and white sheets to conceal her modesty.

“Good American’s ‘Find The One’ campaign, which began yesterday September 28, was finally rejected by TV networks owing to the film being too racy,” the brand claimed in a statement to PEOPLE, adding that “both parties should be fully clothed.” Good American doesn’t want to be right if wearing a fantastic pair of denim is wrong.”

However, it appears that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is unconcerned with the rejection. The fashion mogul is unstoppable, as her company now aims to “edit the commercial for clearance to finally air.” Khloe has yet to make a public statement on the situation.