Photos from the set of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ reveal the preparation for the big fire scene.

The highly anticipated sequel to “Hocus Pocus,” “Hocus Pocus 2,” is slated to have a large fire sequence, and new photographs from the set provided a preview of what the scene might look like.

While no narrative specifics have been published, the sequel is said to include a flashback scene of a burning village. The sequence was filmed at Chase Farm Park in the United Kingdom, where the crew recreated a 1670s village.

On Oct. 24, a Twitter user uploaded photographs from the shoot. The user captioned the photographs, “Today’s adventure is presented to you from the set of Hocus Pocus 2!”

Another user posted a shot of the Blackstone Valley Public Safety Mobile Command Vehicle, which was set up on the movie sets to guarantee safety during filming.

On Oct. 23, a Youtube user posted a video of the set.

“One of the fans commented,” said another “I’m 15 minutes away… I’ve been stopping over once a week to see how the set is coming together. It’s extremely amazing and fascinating! I’m excited for what’s to come!” There are nine wooden buildings visible in the photographs and videos, the most of them have one or more sides missing. According to the Providence Journal, Route 123 near the Chase Farm has been closed for the past week, according to Police Chief Brian Sullivan.

Taylor Ryan, a member of the Department of Environmental Management, checked the set’s air quality last week. According to Ryan, the crew will not set fire to the structures. “They’re utilizing natural gas-fueled ‘fire beams’ to make it appear like the building is on fire from the camera, but nothing will be burned down,” Ryan told the site.

“From an environmental standpoint, this is better, and it’s also better for Disney because they can do numerous takes of the scene,” Ryan noted.

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker will return to reprise their roles in the sequel.

However, Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison in the first film, stated earlier this month that she had not yet been approached for the sequel. In 1993, the first installment of the film was released.