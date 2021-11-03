[Photos] Cardi B Shows Off Her Newest Purchase.

Being a homeowner is a goal for many people, even celebrities. Cardi B has long dreamed of owning a crib in New York City, and she is finally getting her wish.

The 29-year-old artist informed her fans of the good news on Instagram. She shared a snapshot of herself standing in the foyer with her back to the camera and arms held out in the air, pointing toward the exquisite staircase, to commemorate her latest triumph.

The “WAP” rapper wore a leopard-print hooded cloak with a matching hat for the joyful photo, which she teamed with black pants and knee-high black boots.

The photograph shows what looks to be her front door, which had pale hardwood floors and two curving staircases on either side. The apartment has perfect brilliant walls, but barrels of paint can be seen stacked against a wall in the background, indicating that it is ready for a Cardi B-style makeover.

Cardi captioned the shot, “These days I don’t only live one place, I’m everywhere owing to my profession.” “One thing was certain: I needed a home in my hometown of New York! I’m quite pleased with myself. I strive very hard to ensure that my children are comfortable wherever they are, regardless of their occupation.” She went on to say that she and Offset have always wanted to live in New York City. The couple also has properties in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

“Now that I have a home in New York, I can have get-togethers with my family whenever I want!!” she said. “I’ve accomplished a lot, but I still don’t feel like I’ve achieved all of my objectives. This is one fantasy I can put behind me….. Please let me know if you’d like a tour!” Offset, the rapper’s husband, gave her a mansion for her birthday in October.

A giddy teenager Cardi B took fans on a virtual tour of her new home, which has six bedrooms and seven and a half baths. There are additional beach views and an infinity pool in the backyard.